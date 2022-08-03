New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Selena Gomez The 1980s classic “Working Girl” is reportedly being brought back.

Gomez, 30, has been linked to the reboot, according to multiple reports.

The actress has teamed up with 20th Century as a producer to bring new life to the 1980s classic, Deadline first reported. The script will be written by Ilana Pena and the remake will find a home on Hulu.

A representative for Gomez did not respond to an immediate request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The original “Working Girl,” this Earned five Oscar nominations, starring Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin and Joan Cusack. The film was directed by Mike Nichols.

Griffith was nominated for Best Actress, while Weaver and Cusack both received nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Ford and Griffith have not responded to the potential reboot. Fox News Digital has reached out for comment.

Griffith celebrates its 30th anniversary “Working Girl” 2018 on social media.

“30 years ago today Working Girl opened in theaters around the world,” she wrote at the time. “I’m so grateful to have played with Tess McGill and helped empower women all these years.”

“I’m so grateful and proud to be a part of this incredible cast, and especially grateful to our director, Mike Nichols. I’m so happy it’s stood the test of time.”

She concluded: “So… here’s to all the working people who dare to dream big and believe in themselves against all odds!!” Griffith concluded in the caption. “Go for it!!