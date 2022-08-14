type here...
'Seinfeld' fans will definitely love this trio at the 2022 US Amateur

“I called in sick. I don’t work in the rain.

If you’re not a “Seinfeld” fan, that probably went over your head. If you are, you know that Newman doesn’t work in the rain like most golfers.

And according to the couple on this week’s US Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey — about 20 minutes from the hit sitcom’s backdrop — Anyone in the US Golf Association is a big fan of the show.

In the first two rounds of the USGA Championship, Mark Costanza and Hazen Newman will play together. As in Campbell Kramer – throw Kramer in there and you’ve got the perfect trio.

We think it may not be an accident.

This amazing move by the USGA didn’t go unnoticed by Golf Twitter:

US Amateur: Identifiable groups

