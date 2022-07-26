type here...
TOP STORIES Seeing double: almost identical films released at the same...
TOP STORIES

Seeing double: almost identical films released at the same time

By printveela editor

-

12
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

In 1998, animated insects appeared on movie screens in Beetle life as well as Anz

AJ Peaks/Alami


hide title

switch title

AJ Peaks/Alami

In 1998, animated insects appeared on movie screens in Beetle life as well as Anz

AJ Peaks/Alami

It’s a showdown that shouldn’t have happened – rival studios staring down at each other, refusing to blink.

In 1998, Earth-consuming asteroids were detonated at the very last moment by nuclear warheads, not once, but twice. Armageddon as well as Significant Impact. In the same year, animated insects appeared on movie screens in Anz as well as Beetle life – and just a year earlier in Dante Peak as well as Volcano.

And in 2013, Jesse Eisenberg starred in Doubleand Jake Gyllenhaal Enemyeach as a man tormented by his double (and don’t you know that Enemy was based on a novel called…wait… Double.)

Jake Gyllenhaal, In Search of the Real

Movie interview

Jake Gyllenhaal, In Search of the Real

Hollywood is not a big city. Everyone knows what everyone else is doing, and films that cost millions of dollars require many people and many months of development. However, they still ended up in 87/88 with four Body Swap Comedies: George Burns Turned 18 Again!; fathers Judge Reinhold and Dudley Moore switched places with their sons in Vice versa as well as apple from apple tree, respectively; And in Big, a desire for an amusement park turned a little boy into Tom Hanks.

It’s not very smart from a business standpoint. One movie will inevitably come out on top (only Big attracted sizable crowds in the mid-80s when the bodies were switched), and perhaps no one was left unscathed.

And still….

Here is a (far from definitive) list of 50 concept twins who came face to face for no apparent reason.

Golden Age Identification Films


Enlarge this image

Tom Hanks Turner and Hooch and Jim Belushi K-9.

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive and Everett Collection, Inc./Alamy


hide title

switch title

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive and Everett Collection, Inc./Alamy

Tom Hanks Turner and Hooch and Jim Belushi K-9.

PictureLux/The Hollywood Archive and Everett Collection, Inc./Alamy

Scarlet Empress as well as Rise of Catherine the Great (1934) – duel Catherine Garbo and Dietrich

Jezebel as well as gone With the Wind (1938/39) – pre-war hellions

Young Mr Lincoln as well as Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1939/40) – Abes Trainee

Oscar Wilde as well as Trials of Oscar Wilde (1960) – where Wilde’s things were

Dr. Strangelove as well as fail-safe (1964) – Atomic Bombs Away

Harlow as well as Harlow (1965) – blonde bombshell biopics

Yours, mine and ours as well as With six you get egg roll (1968) – widowed parents marry and unite families

blood mama as well as Grissom Gang (1970/71) – Ma Barker Meet Ma Barker

'Jesus Christ Superstar' brings strong voices to familiar story

pop culture happy hour

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ brings strong voices to familiar story

divine spell as well as Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) – The greatest story ever told to music

Corvette Summer as well as slope (1978) – drove up to the dam in his Chevrolet.

Warriors as well as Wanderers (1979) – Teen Gangs of New York

Howling, Wolfen as well as An American Werewolf in London (1981) – Whoo!

Weird science, real genius as well as My science project (1985) – teen comedies

Back to the Future as well as Peggy Sue got married (1986) – Teen Time Travel

Turner and Hooch as well as K-9 (1989) – Cops and their dogs

abyss as well as Leviathan (1989) – underwater horror

Dangerous ties as well as Valmont (1988/89) – based on the epistolary novel of the same name.

Tales Twice Told in the 90s

Robin Hood as well as Robin Hood prince of thieves (1991) – Sherwood Forestry Competition

1492: Conquest of paradise as well as Christopher Columbus: Discovery (1992) – 500th anniversary doesn’t happen often

tombstone as well as Wyatt Earp (1994) – shootout in the same OK Corral

Priscilla queen of the desert as well as Wong Foo, thanks for everything, love, Julie Newmar (1994/95) – drag queen trips

baby as well as Gordy (1995) – Talking Living Pigs

Powder as well as Phenomenon (1995/96) – Extrasensory perception in action?

Striptease as well as dancers (1995/96) – dirty pole dancing

Revisiting Showgirls, 25 years later

pop culture happy hour

Revisiting Showgirls, 25 years later

bundle as well as Seven years in Tibet (1997) – in-a-Dalai Lama-da-vida

Volcano as well as Dante Peak (1997) – eruptive dysfunction

Armageddon as well as Significant Impact (1998) – big fireballs

Anz as well as Beetle life (1998) – animated insects

The Truman Show as well as EDTV (1998/99) – reality show, but for real

MatrixExistence as well as thirteenth floor (1999) – reality as a computer simulation

Doubling down for the new millennium
Enlarge this image

Mission to Mars as well as Red Planet both premiered in 2000.

AJ Peaks/Alami


hide title

switch title

AJ Peaks/Alami

Mission to Mars as well as Red Planet both premiered in 2000.

AJ Peaks/Alami

Red Planet as well as Mission to Mars (2000) – Dueling Martian Chronicles

In pursuit of freedom as well as First daughter (2004) – White House teen novels

Capote as well as Notorious (2005/06) – Truman Capote biopics

Prestige as well as Illusionist (2006) – 19th century trickster conjurers

happy feet as well as catch the wave (2006/07) – animated penguins

27 dresses as well as Made for honor (2008) – Romances of the Bride

Movie Reviews

“Olympus Has Fallen” (Into the Traps of the Cold War)

Observe and report as well as Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – comedies about fat cops

Despicable Me as well as Megamind (2010) – animated supervillains

Friends with Benefits as well as free of charge (2011) – lucky throws

Mirror Mirror and Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) – “Snow White”, live-action film

Lincoln as well as Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Slayer (2012) – Aged Abes

Double as well as Enemy (2013) – a man who is tormented by his own double

Olympus has fallen as well as Fall of the White House (2013) – Terrorism at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.


Enlarge this image

Girls trip as well as hard night both came out in 2017.

Christophel and PictureLux Collection/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy


hide title

switch title

Christophel and PictureLux Collection/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

Girls trip as well as hard night both came out in 2017.

Christophel and PictureLux Collection/The Hollywood Archive/Alamy

After Earth as well as oblivion (2013) – soon the apocalypse

This is the end, End of the world as well as Rapture-Palooza (2013) – Apocalypse for Laughs

margarita as well as Florence Foster Jenkins (2015/16) – ignorantly terrible opera singers

Barry as well as Southside with you (2016) – Young Barack Obama

hard night as well as Girls trip (2017) – Girlfriends Revelry

RBG as well as By gender (2018) – Ruth Bader Ginsburg Origin Stories

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well as All Everywhere All at once (2022) – multiple multiverses
Enlarge this image

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness as well as All Everywhere All at once both are centered around the multiverses.

Marvel Studios and A24


hide title

switch title

Marvel Studios and A24

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness as well as All Everywhere All at once both are centered around the multiverses.

Marvel Studios and A24

Previous articleTexas police make arrest in cold 1989 strangulation case, authorities say
Next articleHow does climate change affect floods?

Latest news

ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley, Percival Everett among 13 authors longlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize

Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley and Percival Everett are among the 13 authors longlisted for this year's Booker Prize.The...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren: More conference expansion could be coming, television deal ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Between name, image and comparability, potential College Football Playoff expansion and conference realignment, change is here,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News