See how the actor turned into zombie makeup on the set of the horror film Windsor Essex.

This month, the film crew is driving around Windsor Essex, bringing zombies and vampires with them.

The Windsor filmmaker is making his latest film, Zombie Vampires… From Outer Space!in various locations throughout the region.

“We’re filming in Windsor, as well as Kingsville, Harrow and Essex down south,” said Michael Stasko, co-writer, director and producer of the film.

Makeup artist Mitchell Brunget, aka Gor Goblin, prepares makeup for what will be a ripped face. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Zombie Vampires… From Outer Space! It’s a horror comedy parody of the black and white monster movies of the 1950s. The film is set in a small town in 1957 and requires small towns in Windsor and Essex for filming.

“The first day we were at a farm near Leamington,” said Ted Bezer, producer and production manager for the film. “Today and most of the week we are at the Canadian Museum of Transportation. Next week we are at Essex United Church and many other places in the county.”

One of the challenges when making a historical film is to hide all the modern elements in different places.

“If you go to the train station, you will see an LED TV pop up in the middle of all this beautiful nature,” Stasko said. “You have to go and figure out how to take it off or hide it. And then there are safety signs for all these places. So a little decoration is required. But it’s definitely worth the compromise.”

Horror movie production begins this week in Windsor, we’re hearing all about zombie vampires… from outer space.

As the title suggests, the movie will feature vampires and zombies. So make-up artists have a hard time.

“Zombie makeup can be quite intense, and then it can always vary, especially with the zombies you see on film in the foreground or in the background,” said makeup artist Stephanie Johnston.

“Especially our foreground zombies that you will see, we are going to do a lot of heavier makeup, a little heavier on the prosthetics; more details.”

Another makeup artist on set specializes in all the gory details.

The actress stands under the microphone while two crew members prepare for filming.
Crew members Liam Brownrigg Bartha and Sikandar Saleem are gearing up to shoot Charlotte Bondi on the set of Vampire Zombies… From Outer Space! (Mike Evans/CBC)
A makeup artist applies liquid latex to a prosthetic head.
A makeup artist works on a zombie makeover on the set of a horror movie in Windsor. (Mike Evans/CBC)

“What we do is any kind of make-up or special effects that includes screen shots, bleeding, zombie bites, beheadings, stabbings, anything that involves pumping blood,” said Mitchell Brangett.

Production is expected to wrap up on August 26, with Stasko expecting at least a year of post-production. He also hopes to take part in a local film festival.

“The plan is to bring this back to Windsor, eventually do a little theatrical show here, and hopefully do a local premiere.”

