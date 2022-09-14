New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The late Queen Elizabeth II She was not only Britain’s longest-serving monarch for more than 70 years at the time of her death at the age of 96, but also matriarch of the Windsors with 12 grandchildren. They are all descendants of the Queen’s four children with Prince Philip: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

She also has eight grandchildren and all of them are expected to attend the event Rani’s funeral on Monday. Her eldest son, Charles, is the oldest monarch to ascend the throne at 73.

Of the Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren, Prince William’s children are first in line for the royal succession: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charles of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Other grandchildren include Lilibeth Mountbatten-Windsor, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Sienna Elizabeth Mountbatten, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lucas Phillip Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, Mia Grace Hawkban and August Brocklipban.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Family Tree: From Her Father King George VI to the Youngest Members of the Royal Family

Prince George of Wales

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 and is the eldest child of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. He is second in line to the British throne behind him and is King Charles’ first grandchild from his marriage to late ex-wife Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth II commemorates King Charles III’s accession to the British throne

George was named after his great-grandfather, King George VI, the Queen’s father, who died in 1952 when she ascended the throne.

He attended Thomas Battersea’s exploitative school and studied history, French and ballet. He can often be seen at royal functions with the late Queen or on the arms of his grandfather, the King.

Charlotte, Princess of Wales

Princess Charlotte The child between Prince William and Kate. She was born on May 2, 2015 and is the only daughter of the couple. She is third in the line of succession after her older sibling Prince George and the second grandchild of the King.

After Charles’s accession to the crown, Charlotte, along with her brothers, received new titles, changing from Charlotte of Cambridge to Charlotte of Wales. She has appeared at royal events and weddings as a bridesmaid.

The young princess retains her place as third in line to the throne thanks to the passage of the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which puts her younger brother Prince Louis ahead of her.

Prince Louis of Wales

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, was born on April 23, 2018. The four-year-old younger sibling of George and Charlotte.

He is fourth in line to the throne and the third grandson of King Charles III. Recently, his mother, Kate, told a group of royal supporters outside Windsor Castle that the prince consoled her after the queen’s death.

Footage showed the princess telling the crowd that Prince Louis had learned of the queen’s death, saying, “Don’t worry. She’s with her great-grandmother now.”