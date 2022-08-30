type here...
Entertainment

Security has been increased on the Natalie Portman Apple TV+ series after threats were made to the crew

By printveela editor

(CNN)Police in Baltimore have arrested a street vendor who threatened violence and tried to extort a crew member working on an Apple TV+ production of “Lady in the Lake.”

Baltimore police said Keith L. Brown, 43, verbally threatened violence against members of the production crew, brandished a gun and demanded the crew pay him $50,000 to continue working on location in a downtown Baltimore location, police reports said. Obtained by CNN.
Detectives determined that Brown “was upset that he was not compensated by the production for lost business because he could not operate his clothing business while the crew was filming on location,” police said.
    Brown, who was arrested on drug charges Monday, told police he spoke with a film crew member and a security manager and was “waiting on paperwork to get compensation for lost business on Aug. 26,” police said.
      Security measures on the limited series, an adaptation of Laura Lipman’s novel of the same name, have been enhanced, according to producers.
        “The safety and security of our crew, cast and everyone working on our production is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured,” Endeavor Content, the “Lady in the Lake” production company, said in a statement. CNN on Monday. “Production will resume with increased security measures.”
        “Lady in the Lake” stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

