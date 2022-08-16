Section X supporters fear that birth control could go down the same path as abortion.

type here...
A pack of Avian contraceptive pills. The federal program, known as Title X, provides birth control, tests for sexually transmitted infections, and offers other reproductive health services to low-income patients.

Crixell Matthews/VPM


A pack of Avian contraceptive pills. The federal program, known as Title X, provides birth control, tests for sexually transmitted infections, and offers other reproductive health services to low-income patients.

Crixell Matthews/VPM

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion that the court “should review” its past decisions regarding contraception.

According to human rights groups, Thomas’ words highlighted a new battle for reproductive rights in the US. Republican lawmakers in some states are pushing for new restrictions on access to contraceptives, and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed legislation last month to protect the right to contraceptives.

Part of that fight is centered on Title X, a federal program that offers birth control and other reproductive health services to low-income patients. Title X was bipartisan when President Richard Nixon created it in 1970, but it has become a lightning rod in the abortion debate.

Supporters such as Claire Coleman, president and CEO of the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association in Washington, D.C., are now urging Democrats to use every tool at their disposal to increase financial support for Title X, which they say has long been underfunded.

“I think the Supreme Court has sent a signal to those who are against abortion and contraceptives to get in there and come and attack these programs,” Coleman said. “We hope… the Democrats will fight to the death.”

Budget option for those in need

For many patients, like New Yorker Rhea Beddow, Title X is a lifeline that goes beyond birth control.

Beddow worked for a law firm and underwent a medical procedure to remove precancerous cells. Then she was fired and deprived of benefits. She needed a second consultation, which without insurance would have cost $300.

So Beddow called her local family planning service, filled out her income paperwork, and made an appointment. She could afford it because the Title X-funded clinic charged on a sliding scale. And her subsequent tests showed no signs of cancer.

“It was such a relief that I was able to get the help I needed when I had no insurance and no job,” Beddoe said.

Title X funded clinics are often the first stop for reproductive health care.

Adela Griswold, a nurse midwife at a Title X-funded clinic in Virginia, says a patient can come in looking for birth control and leave with their first Pap test, a booster dose of COVID-19, and an STI test.

Griswold also provides referrals to other services, including mental health services.

“We are often the only starting point for taking care of people,” she said. “Otherwise, they won’t get help elsewhere.”
An examination table at the Planned Parenthood office in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia Planned Parenthood League received Title X funding for the first time this year, but other providers, including the Virginia Department of Health, have lost funding.

Crixell Matthews/VPM


An examination table at the Planned Parenthood office in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia Planned Parenthood League received Title X funding for the first time this year, but other providers, including the Virginia Department of Health, have lost funding.

Crixell Matthews/VPM

The “gag rule” and the financial crisis

These Title X services are not available everywhere. Coleman says the program is not only underfunded, but some longtime suppliers are even faced unexpected funding cuts this year because their grants were either not renewed or were cut.

In the most recent funding round, California Title X’s appropriations were reduced by approximately $8 million. In Nevada, the local health department has shelved plans to hire new staff due to budget cuts. And in Virginia, the health department serving parts of the Shenandoah Valley announced last month it will no longer offer family planning services.

The cuts are due to changes the Trump administration made to Title X in 2019. It prohibited members from providing or referring patients for abortions except in cases of incest, rape, or a medical emergency.

The ruling was popular among former President Donald Trump’s circles, but drew backlash, with critics calling it the “gag rule.” In response, about 25% of Title X clinics dropped out of the program or stopped receiving funding.

Biden administration canceled those rules in October 2021, prompting a flood of new applications from healthcare providers, but Congress has not approved the new funding. So now more healthcare providers are vying for a share of that money, and some of them are losing out.

Fighting at the federal and state levels

Olivia Hans Turner is the head of the Virginia Society for the Protection of Human Life, as well as American abortion victims. Both groups are part of the National Committee on the Right to Life, which says it does not take a position on Title X funding but supports the Trump administration’s ban on healthcare providers referring abortions.

“We’ve had no problem funding legitimate contraceptive programs because we don’t take a stand on contraception,” Turner said. “What we wanted to prevent was the funding of organizations or programs that also promoted or practiced abortion.”

Title X doesn’t actually fund abortion. But Turner said abortion providers should not be eligible for any federal funds, even if they are for other services such as birth control.

“You could say, ‘Well, one doesn’t go into the other,'” Turner said. “Except if I give you money to pay rent, you’ll have a lot more money to go to the movies this week, won’t you?”

This argument is unlikely to sway the Democrats, who still control Congress. But, as with many other issues, they run into a hurdle in the US Senate’s filibuster rules. Sen. Tim Kaine, of Virginia, who is among the Democrats pushing for more funding for Title X, said “Finding Republican support for Title X has been a challenge.”

Kane believes the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion could galvanize support for access to contraceptives. “I think people understand that we can’t take it for granted, which could open up an opportunity for us to succeed,” he said.
Some local health departments offer family planning services through Title X, including this clinic in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health is facing roughly $1 million in funding cuts for Title X compared to last year, resulting in service cuts in some locations and flat funding in others.

Crixell Matthews/VPM


Some local health departments offer family planning services through Title X, including this clinic in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health is facing roughly $1 million in Title X funding cuts from last year, resulting in service cuts in some locations and flat funding in others.

Crixell Matthews/VPM

Meanwhile, legislative battles are being played out at the state level. Earlier this year, some Republican lawmakers in Missouri unsuccessfully tried ban taxpayer funding for emergency contraception, which some legislators consider a form of abortion. And Republicans in several states, including Missouri as well as Texasadopted laws that prevent family planning from contacting Medicaid patients for family planning services.

Coleman said she expects new laws to be passed at upcoming House meetings this winter. And she believes the Supreme Court’s decision highlights the need to ensure that access to contraceptives is not taken for granted.

“We need to stop questioning whether this is possible,” Coleman said. “It is quite possible. The legitimacy and legality of contraception is under threat.”

