New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert based in California, shared tips for cutting back on back-to-school shopping on Sunday morning’s “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“This is the most expensive back-to-school shopping season yet,” noted Sunday Morning co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

The program states that American parents spend more than $34 billion on their students in kindergarten through high school.

Dave Ramsey shares survival tips for inflation

Among the key tips Woroch communicated: Skip the name brands.

Staples, for example, has curated a group of items into a deal package for families, she said.

The notebooks they offer are 35 cents each — compared to more than $3 per notebook for name-brand items, Woroch said.

For families who want to buy name brands — coupon sites are a smart idea, she said.

In terms of clothing, parents should first identify their child’s wardrobe “and what fits and what doesn’t.”

Back to school by the numbers: Key statistics about students, teachers and the school year

Only then, she suggested, should people “make your list.”

But “when it comes to your basics,” she advises going with store brands to save money.

She pointed out that some items from Walmart brands, for example, are priced much lower than brands like Land’s End.

The game of chess teaches children problem-solving, patience and creativity skills

She also discussed changing clothes with other parents.

A site called The Swoodle Society allows parents to “trade” their children’s clothes.

They pack a bag with personal items from their family’s closets that they no longer want or need, send the bag — and get credit for it.

They can use that credit to buy different clothes that are better suited and more appropriate for their children.

Items are “gently used” – and “may be some [still] Have tags on them,” she added.

Click here to get the Fox News app

For more smart tips – and to learn more about it all – watch the video at the top of this article Click here to access it.