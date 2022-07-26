Secretary of Defense condemns ‘desecration’ of Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Ottawa

Canada’s Minister of National Defense condemns what she calls the “desecration” of a monument erected in honor of fallen Canadian soldiers.

Tweeted Monday afternoonAnita Anand said she was “alarmed” by the incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located on the grounds of the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

Anand did not elaborate on the events, but posted her tweet after images of the American flag draped over the grave, including a video slideshow, circulated on social media.

“The right to protest is what those honored at the Grave sacrificed their lives for, but the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful,” she tweeted.

Police legal advice

The Ottawa Police Service said it was aware of the video taken on Sunday. The police added that they would be consulting Crown lawyers on what to do next.

This is not the first time behavior at the memorial has come under scrutiny this year.

Last winter, during the Freedom Convoy protests, a woman danced on a grave. Police identified her but did not charge her, saying she was spoken to and remorseful.

According to the Department of National Defense, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a memorial containing the remains of an unknown Canadian soldier who was buried near Vimy Ridge in France during World War I.

“The Grave and National War Memorial is open to all visitors who wish to take a moment to reflect and reflect on the sacrifices made by our military community,” the DND said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“It is a sacred land and a symbol of grim tribute, which should be respected by all who visit it and not used for messaging from any ideological point of view.”