type here...
CANADA POLITICS Secretary of Defense condemns 'desecration' of Tomb of Unknown...
CANADAPOLITICS

Secretary of Defense condemns ‘desecration’ of Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Ottawa

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Canada’s Minister of National Defense condemns what she calls the “desecration” of a monument erected in honor of fallen Canadian soldiers.

Tweeted Monday afternoonAnita Anand said she was “alarmed” by the incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located on the grounds of the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

Anand did not elaborate on the events, but posted her tweet after images of the American flag draped over the grave, including a video slideshow, circulated on social media.

“The right to protest is what those honored at the Grave sacrificed their lives for, but the desecration of this memorial is unacceptable and shameful,” she tweeted.

Police legal advice

The Ottawa Police Service said it was aware of the video taken on Sunday. The police added that they would be consulting Crown lawyers on what to do next.

This is not the first time behavior at the memorial has come under scrutiny this year.

Last winter, during the Freedom Convoy protests, a woman danced on a grave. Police identified her but did not charge her, saying she was spoken to and remorseful.

According to the Department of National Defense, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a memorial containing the remains of an unknown Canadian soldier who was buried near Vimy Ridge in France during World War I.

“The Grave and National War Memorial is open to all visitors who wish to take a moment to reflect and reflect on the sacrifices made by our military community,” the DND said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“It is a sacred land and a symbol of grim tribute, which should be respected by all who visit it and not used for messaging from any ideological point of view.”



Previous articleEU approves 15% cut in gas consumption to counter ‘Putin’s energy blackmail’: Live Ukraine updates
Next article‘Ren Eleanor’ TikTok movement urges mothers to delete photos of children on social media: ‘Sick people’

Latest news

ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley, Percival Everett among 13 authors longlisted for the 2022 Booker Prize

Claire Keegan, Layla Mottley and Percival Everett are among the 13 authors longlisted for this year's Booker Prize.The...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Big Ten’s Kevin Warren: More conference expansion could be coming, television deal ends

INDIANAPOLIS — Between name, image and comparability, potential College Football Playoff expansion and conference realignment, change is here,...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

(CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News