Relationships are built on trust — and that turns even the smallest spending secrets.

Although close relationships require openness, many partners choose not to tell others about their consumer behaviors.

Yet this guilt leads to greater investment in the relationship, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

“Feeling guilt about keeping a consumer behavior secret — even something as mundane as secretly eating pizza — makes people want to do something positive for the relationship,” the study said.

But not all secrets are created equal.

Previous research has shown that more serious secretive acts — such as having an extramarital affair — are detrimental to a relationship.

The study was inspired by one of the lead author’s former students, Professor Daniel Brick of the University of Connecticut, who is also a co-author on the study.

She shared a funny anecdote about a colleague who left work early to make her house a mess.

why According to the study’s press release, she didn’t want her husband to find out she was paying for the cleaning service.

The paper defines “covert consumer behavior in intimate relationships as intentionally keeping consumer behavior from the relationship partner.”

Duke Fuqua School of Business Professor Gavan Fitzsimmons, the study’s lead author, began to wonder, along with Brick and another former Fuqua Ph.D. student, Professor Kelly Gullo White at Indiana University, about this.

How common is it, as the release shares, for people to change their “daily consumption behavior, and what are the consequences?” They thought they wouldn’t tell their significant others about it.

But the authors propose that this covert behavior typically involves consumption or mundane purchases – which they define as “common or routine behavior typical of everyday consumption (eg, eating/drinking, buying clothes or hobby items, etc.)”.

The researchers wanted to explore the relationship consequences of mundane covert behavior, such as eating at McDonald’s after work but then not telling your roommate or partner about it.

The study first examined the environment in which SCB commonly occurs in intimate relationships by recruiting 119 couples with an average age of 40.5 years at a farm market.

They broadened the scope to include any kind of intimate relationship.

The authors found that nearly 90% of participants were able to recall the most recent item Secret user behavior100% of couples recall at least one partner – indicating that SCBs occur more commonly in intimate relationships.

Next, the study conducted further research to better understand whether the participants viewed their behavior as mundane. They broadened the scope to include any kind of intimate relationship.

They recruited 120 participants, mainly aged 38.94, on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, a crowd-sourcing platform that outsources their processes to people who can actually perform them.

Ninety percent of participants provided an example of SCB, with participants on average perceiving their covert consumption activities as mundane.

Some SCBs involve smoking cigarettes while away from their partner.

What came up: Having extra money after grocery shopping — but instead of saving it for the next supermarket trip, people spent it on themselves and snuck into the house without their partner knowing.

“I am a season ticket holder [a sports team] … My wife and I decided not to renew,” one study participant told the release.

The biggest limitation is that the study investigated relatively small usage secrets — not “huge” ones.

“I decided to keep one of the season tickets [and] He also said that he did not tell my wife.

Fitzsimons told Fox Digital News about the study, “The act of secrecy makes us feel a small ping of guilt, but also makes us invest more in the relationship.”

“You’re more engaged and likely to do relationship-friendly activities — like tidying up or doing the dishes,” he added.

“As a result, a partner who never knew you kept a secret will be closer to you because you’ve done nice things for them.”

However, more studies are needed to better understand the reasons why people engage in such behaviors.

“For example, consumers with a high need for independence are more likely to engage in SCB (covert consumer behaviors) because it gives them autonomy in an interconnected relationship,” the release said.

The study’s lead author also sometimes sneaks cases of wine into his cellar without his wife’s knowledge.

The results do not apply, for example, if one partner takes all of the retirement money and buys a house in the Cayman Islands and does not tell the partner about it.

The authors note that future research could also explore the “how” behind secrecy, forgetting to tell a partner about more dangerous activities like lying — and how this affects outcomes in relationships.

How does he do it? According to the press release, he quickly throws away all the package items before she arrives.

But after reading the “he hopes she’ll forgive him” article, the release ended.