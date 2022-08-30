New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service supervisor assigned to former President Donald Trump during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, retired from the United States Secret Service on Monday.

USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News that the Ornato is in good condition after 25 years of service.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee on June 6 that Ornato told him that Trump had repeatedly asked the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol on January 6.

JAN. 6 Committee Attempts to Show Trump Willfully Ignored Calls from Staff to Reduce Riots

Ornato testified that the former president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was in and rammed into another agent.

A source close to Ornato told Fox that top agent Bobby Engel testified privately to the committee on Jan. 6 of last year about Ornato and Trump’s Secret Service detail in the car and never mentioned the steering wheel. News.

A source said Ornato watched Hutchinson’s testimony and was shocked when she said he told her Trump had slammed into the steering wheel.

His retirement comes after Secret Service Director James Murray has announced his retirement He joined Snap last month as the company’s chief security officer.