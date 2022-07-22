Secret Service agents, fearing for their lives during the Capitol attack, made goodbye phone calls

WASHINGTON — When rioters breached the Capitol building, filling its hallways with rioters and chants calling for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence, Secret Service details “started to fear for their lives.”

During the committee’s eighth public hearing on January 6, the committee played a recorded interview with a White House security official who used Secret Service communications revealing the extent of the agents’ panic.

At one point, agents on the vice president’s detail made goodbye calls to family members, believing they would soon be exterminated by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

The calls were so “disturbing,” a White House official said they “don’t like to talk about it.”

The committee played a recording of the radio traffic Pence’s security detail worked to secure the evacuation route.

“If we lose more time, we may lose the ability to leave,” a Secret Service agent said, responding to reports that rioters had breached the Capitol building.

According to the official, the radio chatter included “reassurances” that troops were arriving to quell the riot.

But the chatter, the official insisted, “was just chaos. They were just screaming. ”

Based on the commotion they heard on the radio, the officer said the Secret Service was close to “using lethal options.” or worse.“

“If they are screaming and saying something, say goodbye to the family. The floor needs to know that this is going to another level soon,” the official said.

Verification after deletion of Jan 6 texts

The Secret Service faces new scrutiny after text messages from the day before and the day of the Capitol attack were deleted. The Department of Homeland Security announced that it has opened a criminal investigation into the deletion of the text messages.

The text messages may further detail Trump’s actions during the attack.

In a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees, Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Caffrey wrote that as part of our assessment of the events, the Secret Service deleted those messages after (the inspector general) requested records of electronic communications from the USSS. on January 6 at the Capitol.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi denied any malicious intent and said the data was lost due to a routine system migration. Guglielmi said the Secret Service would “make sure we cooperate fully with the investigation”.

Contributed by: Kevin Johnson