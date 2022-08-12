type here...
‘Secret Headquarters’ reveals a very familiar teenage twist on the superhero formula

By printveela editor

(CNN)The occasional head-scratching over why movies are sent to live streaming isn’t an issue at “Secret Headquarters,” which revolves around superheroes that lean much closer to Disney Channel territory than Marvel. The real surprise is that the film was slated for a theatrical release before it was forced to land on Paramount+.

The explanation for that initial distribution launch could be as simple as the fact that the film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who has a long legacy of blockbusters. But everything else about the film has a teenage vibe and feels measured towards a more modest place and expectations.
The story easily boils down to a quick description that reflects the general nature of the exercise: teenager Charlie (Walker Scobell, recently featured in another so-so streaming sci-fi/comedy, “The Adam Project”) is irritated by his absentee father (Owen Wilson), who is estranged from his mother and never seems to be around.
    When the father leaves for “work” while Charlie is visiting, the boy and his trio of friends discover the father’s secret lair, a haven for a superhero known as the Guard, who regularly saves the world using a suit similar to Iron Man. Foreign technology.
      The quartet first enjoy playing with their new and very high-tech toys, before their snooping leads to a villain (Michael Pena, more aptly) who arrives at their location after the guard’s gadgetry and begins an extended struggle to retrieve it. Almost all of this unfolds at headquarters, giving the entire film a claustrophobic feel, while various teenage crushes — including Charlie’s to Maya (Momona Tamada of “The Baby-Sitter Club”) — play along the way.
      Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Shulman (“Project Power”), who shares script credits with Christopher Yost and Josh Koenigsberg, “Secret Headquarters” has clear parallels to Marvel’s recent teen-superhero series. “Ms. Marvel.” That said, the concept borrows liberally from the genre, including elements “jumanji” (remake, not original) and “Shazam!”
      Granted, no one has a monopoly on the enduring idea of ​​kids saving the world, but this template has often been used to at least try to bend the mold, if not necessarily, even in a PG-rated live-action package. Rediscover it.
          Some elements of “Secret Headquarters” are mildly cheesy, but the film seems too content to paint entirely within the lines. The resulting picture may be enough to turn children off, but they won’t miss much if what’s in the film remains a secret.
          “Secret Headquarters” premieres August 12 on Paramount+. It is rated PG.

