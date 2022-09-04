Second fatal stabbing in Banff in a month leaves ‘community in mourning’

WARNING: This story contains an image that may confuse some.

There have only been two murders in Banff since at least 1998. They have come in the last four weeks.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, one person was killed outside the Dancing Sasquatch nightclub on Banff Avenue.

The Banff RCMP responded to an 911 call that a man had been stabbed after an altercation outside an establishment on the 100th Block of Banff Avenue around 00:09.

Upon arrival, the RCMP located a 27-year-old man from Foothills County, Alta. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men were detained in a nearby area.

The RCMP said the two men were taken into custody after being fatally stabbed. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Police also said the incident was unrelated to a fatal altercation that took place outside the same nightclub that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man in August and the 22-year-old man was taken into custody.

Despite the recent violence, the RCMP said Saturday afternoon that it believes the safety of the public is no longer a concern.

But some residents are still shocked.

Before arrest, the man tried to break into a neighboring house

Natalie Zammit lives in Banff, just a few blocks from where the last fatal altercation took place.

She said that one of the men eventually arrested by the police fled the scene and tried to hide in her apartment.

Zammit said that she got out of bed, went to the door and noticed that someone was trying to break in.

According to a Banff resident, one of the men arrested by the RCMP tried to break into her apartment by fleeing the brawl. (Presented by Natalie Zammit)

“They started crashing into the door… We only have one lock, so I kept it closed and I call my partner to help me keep the door closed,” Zammit said.

Zammit said that the man returned later, but after hearing her boyfriend’s voice, he left.

They called the police, who spoke to Zammit outside.

“Right away they said, ‘Don’t touch your door. Don’t lean your back against her,” Zammit said.

“And I turn around and just find that my door is completely bloody. Like handprints, the whole door frame, the handle, all the glass… it was awful.”

In a Facebook post, the city of Banff said they are arranging mental health support for all city residents who may need it.

“We’re all like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ Zammit said.

“You just don’t feel safe anymore… I won’t go out at night, I won’t walk my dog ​​alone anymore. This is terrible”.

“Shock” for society

Banff Mayor Corrie DiManno said in a statement that the community has already recovered from a previous loss in August.

“I am angry, deeply saddened and depressed that a fatal stab wound was inflicted in our city last night. On behalf of the Council and society, I express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young man,” she said. .

“This brutal violence is shocking to our community and we take this issue very seriously. We are still mourning and healing from the tragic loss of a lifetime banfit in August, so this incident will spark a resurgence of concern. and trauma for some.”

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit took over the investigation with the assistance of the Banff RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident to call 403-763-6600.