AUSTIN, Texas – Don’t count out the new, 12-team College Football Playoff starting before 2026 at this point. Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said Saturday’s no. 1 That was the message shared at halftime of the game between Alabama and Texas.

“The 2026 season,” he said when asked when the new format would likely debut.

“But then we were told to go back and see if it was going to happen in 2024 or 2025 and it was cancelled,” Sankey said. “The best chance is ’26. We’ll work on ’24 and ’25. Whether that’s happening, that remains to be seen. I’m really feeling a lot of push from the presidents. Whether or not, again, we can do that sooner, I don’t know. When you have clarity at the presidential level, That’s definitely a motivating factor.”

Sankey quickly shut down talk of eliminating the various conference championship games when the new playoff format added more games at the end of the regular season.

Not going anywhere

“I think so. They have relevance and meaning,” he said. “You have to decide the conference champion. There are going to be conference champions.”

That could happen without a conference championship game.

Sankey isn’t inclined to shorten the 12-game regular season because of more playoff games.

“No, not now,” he said.

For the safety of the player, he offered fewer plays in the games.

“I think we have to look at ways to manage the regular season — how the clock is managed,” he said. “You can reduce the number of plays in a game with clock rules and make it reasonable.”

A 12-team playoff means big money

Sankey was asked if additional television partners for the College Football Playoff, such as FOX or others, could be added to ESPN to increase the total package to more than $2 billion.

“I’m not guessing about that,” he said. “Here’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to go to the market and find out what the 12-team playoff is valued at and who’s interested. Until we know that, whether it’s one partner, which I think still could be, or multiple partners, which it could be, and what it’s worth, I don’t know. They’re good tweets and they fill a void. But that’s not our reality.”

The difference between the Big Ten’s recent additions USC and UCLA from The Pacific-12 Conference in the coming years is the difference between the SEC’s upcoming Texas and Oklahoma in 2025.

“Our expansion is unique in many ways because we’re reviving rivalries — Texas-Arkansas, Texas-Texas A&M or Texas A&M-Texas, depending on one’s point of view,” he said. “Oklahoma-Missouri is fourth in the Big 8 conference, and they’ll play again. We share the border where Arkansas and Oklahoma play. Do they happen every year? Our motivation is to have the teams through our campuses more often. What can we do to facilitate those real, traditional encounters? That has to be at the forefront of our minds. Even if we don’t play every year, we have the ability to continue to compete.”