The union representing most of Seattle’s teachers has voted to authorize a strike that could delay the start of the school year, officials said Tuesday.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) said 95% of its voting members voted to strike if an agreement is not reached with Seattle Public Schools by the first day of school Wednesday. Keeping the strike in mind, schools were canceled in the district on Wednesday, he said.

The vote came a day after the district said in an email to parents that the start of school may be delayed as the district continues to negotiate with the teachers’ union, Fox Seattle reported.

“Nobody wants a strike,” SEA President Jennifer Matter said in a virtual message posted to social media. “SPS has given us no choice because, again, we cannot go back to the way things were and we have to fight for something better.”

The subject said that the strike will begin at 7:30 am and the members will picket in front of the schools where they work.

The union is seeking wage increases and district policies to reduce employee workloads. The contract with the district expired last month.

The district union rejected a memorandum of understanding that would have allowed school to open on time while negotiations between the groups continued.

“While we are disappointed with the Seattle Education Association’s (SEA) authorization to strike, we remain committed to negotiating a new contract with our educators,” the district’s statement said.

District officials said they are working on a plan to provide pick-up meals to students, as well as reach out to child care providers.

