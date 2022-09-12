New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Students in Seattle will miss a fourth straight day of school Monday as teachers continue to strike for pay raises and other benefits.

Members of the Seattle Education Association, the city’s teachers union, voted 95% in favor of starting a strike on Wednesday, which would have been the first day of school. About 50,000 students will miss the fourth day of classes on Monday due to the strike.

City officials initially offered a 1.1% cost-of-living increase over the state-mandated 5.5% cost-of-living increase, but the SEA rejected the offer. Union leaders also say they want the city to hire more teachers to increase diversity.

“The staff should be representative of the students in the school. That’s the biggest thing,” special education teacher Ibi Idowu told KING 5.

“Kids need to see teachers who look like them. They need to have books that represent who they are. When we talk about being culturally responsive, that’s what it means. It’s not just saying that, it’s displaying what that looks like,” Idowu said. He continued. .

Seattle Public Schools says it is “confident” an agreement can be reached soon despite the most recent talks on Friday.

SEA is one of many teacher unions across the country that have fought against individualized schooling. union leaders called dangerous For students to return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.

Teachers’ unions have faced heavy criticism in recent weeks for pushing back on reopening schools due to the loss of online learning for students. American Federation of Teachers President Randy Weingarten, one of the most prominent advocates of school closures, blasted critics last week.

The Wall St. Journal’s editorial board published an op-ed declaring that Weingarten had “flunked” the pandemic, to which she responded that the board should “listen to teachers who are giving everything to help students and families deal with a global pandemic. One million Americans and orphaned 200,000 children.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.