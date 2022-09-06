New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Coast Guard on Monday suspended its search for victims of a plane crash that left nine people missing and one dead in a bay north of Seattle, Washington.

The float plane, identified as a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, crashed in Mutiny Bay, about 30 miles north of downtown Seattle, shortly after 3 p.m.

One child and nine adults were on board. One dead person was pulled out of the water on Sunday afternoon, but nine others are still missing. Their next of kin have been notified that the search has been called off, the Coast Guard said.

The plane, operated by Northwest Seaplanes, had departed Friday Harbor and was en route to Renton Municipal Airport, just south of Seattle.

Northwest Seaplane did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The Coast Guard searched through the night, but “no additional persons were found and no debris was found.” Two aircraft and several patrol boat crews continued the search Monday morning and called it off.

Several other agencies were also involved in the search, including the Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

Rick Rasmussen, who was on the beach with his wife when the plane crashed, told Fox 13 Seattle that he heard a loud bang and then water shot 20 to 30 feet into the air.

“It looked like the dynamite went off,” Rasmussen told a local news outlet as he looked through binoculars but could see no debris or debris.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.