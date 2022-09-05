off
The Coast Guard is responding to a plane crash near Seattle, Washington

A float plane carrying eight adults and a child went down Sunday in Mutiny Bay, about 30 miles north of Seattle, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard on Monday suspended its search for victims of a plane crash that left nine people missing and one dead in a bay north of Seattle, Washington.

The float plane, identified as a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, crashed shortly after 3:00 p.m. in Mutiny Bay, about 30 miles north of downtown Seattle.

One child and nine adults were on board. One dead person was pulled out of the water on Sunday afternoon, but nine others are still missing. Their next of kin have been notified to call off the search, the Coast Guard said.

The plane, operated by Northwest Seaplanes, took off from Friday Harbor and was en route to Renton Municipal Airport, south of Seattle.

Northwest Seaplane did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

The Coast Guard searched overnight but “found no additional persons and no debris was found.” Two aircraft and several patrol boat crews continued the search Monday morning and called it off.

Several other agencies were also involved in the search, including the Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

Renton Municipal Airport, home base for Northwest Seaplane and Friday Harbor Seaplane, is seen Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Renton, Wash.

(AP Photo/Martha Belisle)

Rick Rasmussen, who was on the beach with his wife when the plane crashed, told Fox 13 Seattle that he heard a loud bang and then water shot 20 to 30 feet into the air.

“It looked like the dynamite went off,” Rasmussen told a local news outlet as he looked through binoculars but could see no debris or debris.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

