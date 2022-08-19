Seattle Seahawks error in NFL preseason loss to Geno Smith, Chicago Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith hasn’t done much to distinguish himself in the battle with Drew Lock for Seattle’s starting quarterback job. Sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears Thursday night in both teams’ second preseason game.

The Seahawks had planned to start Locke, but turned to Smith when Locke tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That means Smith gets another chance, starting last weekend in Pittsburgh, but his lackluster performance suggests Locke still has a chance to win the job.

Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards and was hampered by teammates’ mistakes while playing the first half. Seattle’s only drive that threatened to score ended when Jason Myers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.

Sophomore Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared briefly and led a field-goal drive. Backup Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass and Elijah Hicks recovered a muffed punt for a Chicago TD.

Even by the low standards of the preseason, the Seahawks performed terribly.

The Bears led 24-0 before Seattle finally got on the board on Darwin Thompson’s 8-yard TD run with 2:08 left.

Penalties and dropped passes made the Seahawks offense inconsistent and lethargic. Rookie first-round pick Charles Cross was flagged four times at left tackle in the first half, three of them for false starts. Bo Melton, Freddie Swain and Dareke Young had drops.

Exacerbating Seattle’s offensive problems Starting left guard Damien Lewis suffered a right ankle injury At the beginning of the second trimester. Lewis was accidentally tackled by Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Lewis was down for several minutes and eventually had a gash on his lower right leg before being carted off the field. Seattle’s interior offensive line depth was thin before Lewis’ injury.

Siemian threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges And Hicks blocked Cade Johnson’s muffed punt at the goal line late in the first half to give the Bears a 17-0 lead. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman led the drive in the third quarter. Darinton Evans 1-yard TD run.

Justin Fields Day

Fields made a series play in the first quarter. He was 5 of 7 for 39 yards and led the Bears to a 35-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

Injury concerns

Chicago lost two players to injuries. Linebacker Matt Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He is playing in the spot normally occupied by Roquan Smith, who is in a contract dispute with the team. Backup running back Treston Ebner did not return in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Next

Bears: At Cleveland on Aug. 27 to close out the preseason.

Seahawks: Seattle closes the preseason on Aug. 26 at Dallas.