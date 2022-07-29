New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Seattle Seahawks may have parted ways with them 10-year franchise quarterback during the offseason, but the team will have its top wide receiver for years to come.

The Seahawks and DK Metcalf agreed The team made the official announcement on its website about the multi-year contract extension on Friday.

“It means a lot to me, my future, my family’s future, my future with the Seahawks,” Metcalf said after signing. According to the team’s website . “It means a lot, and it’s a blessing to get it done and behind me. I’m excited to get back to practice and fully rejoin the team.

“To see my hard work and dedication pay off, it’s a big thank you to my parents and all my coaches and teachers who put up with me throughout high school and college. It means a lot because it’s their hard work raising me and putting up with me.”

Although the team did not share details of the extension, ESPN reported that the deal is worth three years and $72 million, with $58.2 million in guaranteed money.

Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract and sat out the first two days of Seattle’s training camp practices this week.

Metcalf, drafted out of Ole Miss in the second round 2019 NFL Draft , became an elite wide receiver in his first three seasons, hauling in 29 touchdowns on 216 catches. Metcalf was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl after having 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf will enter the 2022 regular season with a new quarterback after Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a handful of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris.

While Metcalf’s extension is good news for Seattle, the organization took a potential hit on Thursday.

Safety Jamaal Adams sat out Thursday’s practice with a hand injury, and head coach Pete Carroll said he wasn’t sure how long Adams would be out.

“He’s getting some feedback on that…” Carroll told reporters after Thursday’s practice. By The News Tribune . “He needs to get it checked out. He’s really worried. He’s really upset that he had to miss something.”

Seattle opened its training camp on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morick contributed to this report.