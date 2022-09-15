New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Seattle police say a man and a woman were found dead in a burning home after officers were responding to a domestic incident Wednesday morning.

Police received a call around 8:30 a.m. from a home in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood to operators reporting a man screaming and a woman in distress, police said.

Next

Image 1 of 4

previous

Next

Image 2 of 4

previous

Next

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door and a man inside told them he was armed and wouldn’t come out, police said. Officers entered the home after the suspect told police a woman inside the home was injured.

NYC Police Groups Donate Funds for 1,000+ New Ballistic Vests for Detectives Amid Nationwide Violence ‘Crisis’

The man barricaded himself in a room and told officers he was carrying a knife. Seattle Police Department Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz later said the man tried to stab the officers. The authorities then noticed that the basement was on fire.

A SWAT team equipped with oxygen masks arrived at the scene and entered the home to find the suspect and the victim, but the smoke and flames became too much and they had to retreat, police said.

Seattle firefighters extinguished the fire and entered the home where they found a man – believed to be the suspect – and a woman both dead inside the home.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Four officers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at Harborview Medical Center. The identities of the accused and the victim have not been released.