New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A float plane carrying eight adults and a child crashed Sunday in a bay about 30 miles north of Seattle, Washington, according to the Coast Guard.

One dead person was pulled out of the water while eight others are still missing.

Multiple agencies were responding to the scene in Mutiny Bay, including the Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and the Coast Guard.

Tupelo, Mississippi pilot who threatened to ram plane into Walmart down, detained

The float plane was a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter, according to Flightradar24. took off from Friday Harbor and was in the air for 19 minutes before crashing.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A video posted by a witness showed several boats in the water and a Coast Guard helicopter flying overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.