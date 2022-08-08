Seattle Mariners make ‘free-agent addition’, adopt rescue dog to help postseason push

The Seattle Mariners have an extra pair of feet to help them during their playoff push.

The team announced on Saturday that it had adopted a 4-year-old Labrador mix named Tucker. The rescue dog is a regular player around T-Mobile Park and for the occasional road game. According to the Mariners’ official website.

The club created a Twitter account For Tucker, showing off a puppy playing in the clubhouse, hanging out in manager Scott Servais’ office, striding onto the field.

Tucker was rescued from Ocon Dogs in Cashmere, Washington. Servais and his wife have also volunteered for the organization in the past.

According to the website, the Mariners were in the process of adopting a dog for more than a year before finding the right fit in Tucker.

“He was highly scouted,” Servais told the website. “We ran people over there and we cross-checked them. Jack ran over there. We got big-time numbers on this dog. So he’s high in the draft. We’re excited to have him as a free agent for our club. Very good. This guy brings guys in and plays all day. .

“You’ll see him running around the field here in the next few days. He’s got the clubhouse covered right now.”

Entering Sunday’s game, the Mariners (58-51) occupy the third and final playoff spot in the American League wild card standings, although they are tied for fourth in the loss column with the Baltimore Orioles (56-51). The Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox are within four games of the Mariners for the final postseason spot.

The Mariners made some significant moves at the deadline, including the acquisition of ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. Seattle hopes the addition of Tucker will have a positive effect on team morale.

“[Tucker] Activated today and will be a great addition to our team,” said Servais.