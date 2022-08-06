New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several boats are engulfed in flames on Lake Union in Washington state, video shows.

Seattle firefighters responded to a fire behind the China Harbor restaurant on Westlake Ave North along Lake Union Friday at 11 p.m., according to a live alert.

A. Porcia Palo, an employee at a nearby restaurant, recorded video of the massive fire, which her mother provided to Fox News Digital.

Witnesses said on social media that the flames engulfed a building and several boats.

The Seattle Fire Department sent dozens of units to respond to the “building fire,” its live alert showed. Another video showed several emergency response vehicles at the scene, including several ambulances.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.