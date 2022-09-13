New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Department of Education officials canceled classes again Tuesday as negotiations continue with the teachers union that has so far postponed the start of the school year.

“We are continuing negotiations with the Seattle Education Association (SEA) for a faculty contract,” Seattle Public Schools posted on its website Monday.

Classes were supposed to start on September 7, but unionized faculty members voted a day earlier to approve the strike, affecting about 50,000 students.

“Nobody wants a strike,” SEA President Jennifer Matter said in a virtual message posted to social media at the time. “SPS has given us no choice because, again, we cannot go back to the way things were and we have to fight for something better.”

The union is seeking wage increases and district policies to reduce employee workloads. The contract with the district expired last month. City officials initially offered a 1.1% increase over the state-mandated 5.5% cost-of-living increase, but the SEA rejected the proposal. Union leaders also want to hire more teachers to increase diversity in the city.

The district union rejected a memorandum of understanding that would have allowed school to open on time while negotiations between the groups continued.

In an effort to help families struggling to care for children as schools are closed, Seattle Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Associated Recreation Council to offer community centers as recreation centers starting Monday.

