Businesses and property owners in Seattle are installing 1-ton concrete blocks on city streets to prevent RVs and homeless encampments from forming or backing into an area.

“Individual businesses and residents are taking ecology blocks into their own hands because if they call the city and say they have RVs in front of their business or their house, they can’t do anything about it,” business owner JW Harvey told the Seattle Times.

Anonymous Seattleites have used special devices — known as “ecology blocks” or “eco blocks” — to block RVs from parking and creating homeless encampments outside residential areas and in front of businesses.

Seattle has struggled with homelessness issues for years, which worsened during the pandemic. Seattle and King County ranked as the nation’s third-highest homeless area in 2020, with about 11,700 people living on the streets. Washington state ranks fifth in the nation for the homeless population, at 30 people for every 10,000 residents.

According to a previous Seattle Times report, encampments in Seattle and its counties grew during the pandemic, with a 50% increase in tents in the city’s urban core. An estimated 13,368 people were homeless in 2022, up nearly 14% from 2020, according to data from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Larger vehicles such as RVs are only allowed to park in the city’s industrial zone, but the city paused parking enforcement during the pandemic. Unknown individuals then began installing more Eco-Blocks in front of businesses and homes, particularly in neighborhoods like Georgetown, Ballard and Sodo, The Seattle Times reported.

As recently as June, a local health club in the city alerted followers and members on social media that a gym would install Eco-Blocks near its building after the city cleared a homeless encampment.

“To prevent the encampment from returning, West Seattle Health Club is partnering with our neighboring businesses to place Eco-Blocks in the neighborhood,” West Seattle Health Club said in a letter in June.

Safety for patrons and employees is often the biggest concern for business owners, while businesses fear losing their livelihoods if the blocks are installed, Erin Goodman, executive director of the Sodo Business Improvement Area, told The Seattle Times.

Dozens of homeless people were seen using Seattle public transportation as homeless shelters

According to Goodman, having a business near a homeless camp involves additional stresses and obligations. Encampments can attract rodents that can hurt food producers and restaurants, while fires in homeless camps and RVs can damage retail buildings.

Crime has also increased in Seattle since the 2020s, when the pandemic ravaged the community and nationwide protests and riots followed the death of George Floyd. Murders increased 61% in 2020 compared to 2019, the highest number of murders in the city in 26 years. As of April of this year, violent crimes had increased by 32% compared to 2021, a previous report found.

Georgetown business owner JW Harvey told the outlet that he opposed installing the Eco-Blocks because they would take up public parking and look unsightly, but the “ripple effect” of working near the encampments has led to drainage.

He said that over the past decade, but especially during the pandemic, he has spent more time talking to camp residents and providing them with tools and water than actually working. Harvey argued that many business owners feel that Eco-Blocks are their only option for keeping encampments away from their stores, since it takes only two weeks for a homeless encampment to return to an area cleared and sanitized by the city.

Installing eco-blocks on city streets is illegal, but the city has not been forced to remove the blocks, the Seattle Times report shows. There are hundreds of such blocks on Seattle streets, but only 25 property and business owners have been warned that they could face fines for not removing the blocks starting in June 2021. Penalties include: $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second and $1,000 for the third offense. There is no limit to how many fines an individual or business can receive in a year.

The report noted that none of the 25 people or business owners who were warned about the blocks were cited for the case.

Seattle bakery owner on crime spike, homeless crisis: ‘This is a humanitarian emergency’

“I don’t think so [warnings] is going to stop anybody,” Goodman told the outlet. “They’re still going to do it, and for the period before the city notices, they’re going to have some relief.”

As parking enforcement resumed in the city this year, homeless outreach advocates claimed it was unfair that homeless people were facing fines for parking in restricted areas while people occupying blocks were not patrolled at the same rate.

“The new mayor ran on a platform of law and order and this is the law,” Bill Kirlin-Hackett, director of the Interfaith Task Force on Homelessness, told The Seattle Times. “We find that quite hypocritical.”

A man who has been living out of his RV for six years told the outlet that the Eco-Blocks are a symbol of hate toward the homeless.

“A lot of the community has so much hate against us,” Garth Carroll said. “We’re trying to fend for ourselves until we get some permanent housing.”

The city cited difficulty in determining who is responsible for eco-blocks on streets when responding to complaints, as they are often placed anonymously in areas with multiple businesses or homes. Seattleites who install blocks usually do so after members of Seattle Public Utilities ask RVs to go off the road to clean them up.

The city said it responds to public complaints about ecology blocks, but that workers “do not constantly patrol the city looking for violations.” This also comes at the expense of moving large blocks. Towing companies are contracted to remove vehicles from illegal areas in the city, but not to remove eco blocks.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office and the Seattle Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.