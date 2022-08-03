New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, blasting politicians for playing “musical chairs” with the encampment because it undermines community safety and livelihoods.

Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how this trend has affected their ability to do business as many owners have resorted to placing one ton concrete blocks to prevent the bottom from forming.

“Seattle’s in a bad situation right now,” Humphrey told co-host Carle Shimkus. “We still have RV campers camping, and the city started trying to move them, but it’s like musical chairs. They move them from one block, half a block from our business, and then they move to another block. So and then they end up on the same block again.”

“It’s getting worse, not better, and we really hope the city starts taking action and not warning these business owners for trying to do what they’re not doing, which is law enforcement.” He continued.

Homelessness in Seattle has historically been a problem, but it has gotten worse since the pandemic began. The Seattle Times reports that the camp has grown by 50%.

Olga Sagan, who owns a bakery shop in the city, said she does not plan to put concrete blocks in front of her store, but politicians stressed the need to solve the “humanitarian crisis”.

“We’re treating people very badly in Seattle right now across the board,” Sagan said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends.” “So I think we have a humanitarian crisis here, and one business owner is just desperate. Residents are desperate with no help and they’re coming up with all kinds of ideas to protect their livelihoods.”

As the crisis loomed over the city, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced plans to spend $150 million to house the roughly 13,000 people who make up the encampment.

But all business owners are convinced that this plan is enough to mitigate the crisis.

Maher Youssef, another Seattle business owner, said Seattle leaders “don’t care” about the homeless and only care about community taxpayer money. He described a longtime female customer who no longer comes to his store because she doesn’t feel safe walking down the street.

“I think they don’t care,” Youssef said. “These people, they don’t care. They just want to be taxed. They just want to make money.”