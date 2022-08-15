New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A series of shootings rocked Seattle over the weekend, killing at least one person and injuring at least seven others.

Police reported that a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition after they were shot in the Hillman City area just after 11:20 Friday night.

A short time later, police in the SoDo neighborhood found a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. Witnesses told authorities that shots were fired at a bar and that the girl ran away when she heard gunshots. The girl was shifted to the district hospital in critical condition.

Video obtained by Jason Rantz shows people panicking and ducking for cover during Saturday night’s bar shooting. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

At least four vehicles were damaged in the firing. Police recovered 12 firearms besides 80 handguns and rifle rounds from the private security guards working at the bar.

“Shortly after the incident, a man arrived at HMC in a car with ballistic damage and a graze wound to his head,” Seattle police said. “The man agreed to talk to the officers and dropped a handgun he was carrying.”

Minutes after police responded to the bar shooting, other officers reported to Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning and found a man with a gunshot wound near a basketball court. After witnesses, officers and medics attempted first aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found in Seattle at 3:17 a.m. with two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Posts on the Seattle Police Department’s Twitter account indicated there were at least two shootings on Sunday as well. A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were both found with gunshot wounds to the shoulder in two separate incidents.

Officers were told a group of men approached the 28-year-old victim in a car. After a struggle, the suspects began to leave in their car and one opened fire on the wounded man. Police found a 12-gauge shotgun shell casing at the scene.

“At this time, preliminary information does not indicate these shootings are related or connected,” Seattle police said in a statement about Sunday’s shooting. “Both incidents are active and ongoing and detectives will continue to investigate.”

The shootings occur as the Emerald City’s crime crisis continues. According to Seattle’s 2021 year-end crime report, the city’s violent crime rate reached a 14-year high in 2021. Shooting records increased by 40% in 2021 compared to 2020 and by 86% compared to 2019.