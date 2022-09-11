New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man accused of attempted murder as part of a “jihad against Americans” for three murders in Washington state in 2014 was sentenced to nearly a century in prison on Friday.

Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, was already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for a fourth murder later that year in New Jersey, but sentencing for three counts of premeditated murder in Washington state did not come until Friday in King County Superior. Court.

Judge Jim Rogers sentenced Brown to another 1,118 months. He faces a sentence of 93 years to run consecutively, which would require him to die in prison.

Brown, an alleged ISIS sympathizer, shot and killed 30-year-old Leroy Henderson on the side of the road in Skyway, south of Seattle, in April 2014 “as a test” of U.S. policy in the Middle East to see if he could be killed in retaliation, Senior Deputy Prosecutor John Castleton said. .

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware allegedly cremated, body of missing ex-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski buried: report

Five weeks later, Brown allegedly killed two more men, 27-year-old Ahmed Said and 23-year-old Dwon Anderson-Young, targeting them because they were gay, the Seattle Times reported. He met them on the gay dating site Grindr and spent time with the two friends at a closed gay club in Seattle before killing them later that night.

Brown then fled to New Jersey, where he killed 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin later that June.

Tevlin was a student at the University of Richmond in Virginia, but was back home for the summer in his native New Jersey when he was killed. During a 2018 court hearing, Brown admitted to Washington’s three other murders, but that case had been delayed for years, the NY Daily News reported.

“For eight years I have been waiting for my justice,” Falana Young, the mother of Dwon Anderson Young, said in court before the sentencing Friday, according to King-TV.

“Your honor, please give him as much as you can,” added Shelly Young, Dwon’s grandmother.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I regret killing those people,” Brown said in a Washington courtroom Friday. “I apologize to the family. I ask that they forgive me. If they can’t, then let me rot in hell if you want to say that, but it won’t change. The past.”