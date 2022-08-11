New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Simpsons” showrunner is Matt Selman The animated family sitcom will “predict the future” in their episodes and teased how it will predict everything in season 34.

“It’s a conceptual episode with a lot of crazy stuff, but it illustrates how ‘The Simpsons’ can predict the future,” Selman told Deadline in an interview.

The hit series ran for 33 seasons and predicted major events like never before Donald Trump is running for president coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show And much more.

Because “The Simpsons” has aired on Fox for more than three decades, Selman — a writer and executive producer on the sitcom — said coming up with fresh content for the series was a “great creative challenge” for the writing team.

‘The Simpsons’ has been renewed for two more seasons, taking the comedy through 2023

The show’s accolades include 98 Emmy nominations during its lifetime, with 35 wins — this year being nominated for Outstanding Animated Program. “The Simpsons” has spawned more than 700 episodes.

“I’m excited about Season 34. It’s probably the best 34th season of any show you’ve ever seen,” Selman joked.

He went on to say that “The Simpsons” will air two Halloween episodes this year – two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes and another that will feature three horror stories.

“We have an anime parody of ‘Death Note,’ which I’m very excited about. The full-length episode is a parody of Stephen King’s ‘It’ book, with, get ready to be Krusty as Pennywise,” he commented.

This season will feature several celebrity guests, including Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu and comedy legend Melissa McCarthy, Selman said.

“I’m very excited about Season 34. You can’t just rest on your laurels. You have to push yourself and challenge yourself and make sure every episode is different and emotional and visual and compelling and scary and cinematic,” Selman concluded.

“The Simpsons” Sundays return on September 25.