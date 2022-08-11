New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California authorities continued their search Thursday for missing Kiley Rodney, 16, who was last seen at a party in the Tahoe National Forest over the weekend.

Rodney disappeared from a Prosser family campground party of more than 300 people, including high school and young adults, in Truckee, California, just after midnight on August 6. No witnesses saw her leave the Prosser family campground, and authorities believe the teenager may have been kidnapped.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that they had used “numerous resources” to help locate the missing girl and that “agencies have responded over the past several days to help locate Kelly.”

“Searchers across the state are continuing their search on land, air and water – so far, we only have information on Kiley’s last known location prior to her disappearance,” he said in a Facebook post. “Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews in hopes of locating Kelly and her vehicle.”

Between August 6 and August 10, more than 220 law enforcement personnel were assigned to the search for Rodney, and authorities received more than 500 tips related to the case.

Rodney was seen last summer at a high school party in the Tahoe National Forest that stretched from Friday night to early Saturday morning. Officials say there is no evidence to confirm the abduction at this time.

Officials have launched a search effort with dive teams entering Prosser Creek Reservoir on Wednesday to look for any sign of Rodney or her silver Honda CRV, which has also been reported missing. But no clues lead them to Rodney’s whereabouts.

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6, and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

The phone last pinged near the Prosser Family Campground Tahoe National Forest in Truckee A high school graduation party scene involved more than 300 attendees from several surrounding communities — and some as far away as San Francisco — as well as drugs and alcohol. Authorities are still trying to locate anyone who witnessed Rodney leaving the party before she disappeared .

The 16-year-old was wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants in surveillance footage hours before she disappeared.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings. She drives a car Silver 2013 Honda CRV With California license plate 8YUR127. On its rear window, below the rear wiper blade is a small sheep’s head sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with photos and videos that could help in the investigation of Rodney’s disappearance can submit them to authorities here.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.