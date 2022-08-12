New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California and Nevada authorities are stepping up efforts to find 16-year-old Kiley Rodney, who went missing over the weekend in Truckee, California, authorities said Friday.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Muslam told Fox News Digital on Friday that they will get “more searchers” over the weekend and “expand” their search around the general area of ​​the Prosser Family Campground, where Rodney was last seen. Morning time of 6th August.

Agencies have received more than 900 tips as of Friday and are following up on hundreds of leads, though there has still been no sign of Rodney or her vehicle, a silver Honda CRV, since she left the party at a campground in Tahoe National Park around 12 p.m. : 30th on 6th August.

Police also said Friday that some parents may be telling their children who attended the Aug. 6 campground party not to talk to authorities, but stressed that the sole purpose of sharing information with investigators was to find Rodney, not to reprimand the children for their activities. party night

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

Next

Image 1 of 4

previous

Next

Image 2 of 4

previous

Next

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

On Saturday, the Placer County community is hosting an event called “Country for Kiley,” which will include music and a fundraiser for Rodney’s family, at Truckee Regional Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Search for missing Kiley Rodney: Police activate a coded system after a teenager disappears from a campground party

“In gratitude, we respect and love the support from our amazing teenagers and the community who have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one,” reads a flyer for the event. “Team Keeley is strong. Wear white in solidarity. Let’s bring our girl home.”

Officials activated the coded emergency alert system this week but stopped sending out Amber Alerts because there was no evidence to prove the 16-year-old girl was abducted, though police are still processing her disappearance.

Rodney was last seen at a 300-person, end-of-summer high school party in the Tahoe National Forest that stretched from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Authorities have since launched a search effort, including dive teams entering Prosser Creek Reservoir Wednesday to look for any sign of Rodney or her vehicle. But no clues lead them to Rodney’s whereabouts.

Missing Kelly Rodney’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should be issued immediately,’ wants to stay ‘positive’

Police said she last spoke to friends and family after midnight on August 6 and her phone went off at around 12:33 p.m.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black bodysuit and Dickies pants in surveillance footage hours before she disappeared.

Rodney is described as 5-foot-7 and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and many other piercings. She drives a car Silver 2013 Honda CRV With California license plate 8YUR127. On its rear window, below the rear wiper blade is a small sheep’s head sticker.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous. They can provide authorities with photos and videos that could help in the investigation into Rodney’s disappearance here .

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for Kiley’s return.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.