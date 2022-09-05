New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One person is dead and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off the coast of Washington state.

The US Coast Guard said the Federal Aviation Administration had instituted temporary flight restrictions, with first-light searches by aircraft and crews set to resume on Monday.

Two Coast Guard cutters, the USCGC Osprey and the USCGC Blue Shark, searched through the evening.

Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and S. Whidbey Fire/EMS was on scene.

Seattle plane crash: One dead, nine missing after floatplane crashes into bay

A surface safety zone was placed around the crash site to aid search efforts.

The seaplane was en route from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport.

The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. local time that a float plane had crashed, carrying nine adults and a child.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Portland’s Fox 12 reported that authorities reported that one of the missing persons had been recovered at 5:45 p.m.

Fox 13 Seattle reported that initial calls to 911 indicated the plane had landed nose-first into the water and that people living miles away heard a loud crash.

“It felt like dynamite went off,” Rick Rasmussen, who was on the beach with his wife when the plane went down, told the station.

Fox 13 was able to track the plane to a charter flight company called Northwest Seaplanes and reported that debris was picked up from the wreckage amid the fast-moving water.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter and was investigating the crash.