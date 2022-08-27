Sean McDermott: ‘We’ve got work to do’ after Bills hold Matt Ariza out of preseason game

The Buffalo Bills made the only decision they had Friday night: They lost 21-0 in the preseason finale against the Panthers in Carolina.

Ariza is accused in a lawsuit filed Thursday of participating in the gang rape of a then 17-year-old woman in Southern California. He wasn’t charged, but the Bills could not, in good conscience, dress Ariza under the circumstances.

A clearly upset and drained coach is Sean McDermott Nine minutes were spent answering questions about the situationAnd while he doesn’t elaborate much on anything and keeps going back to standard Pat answers, there’s enough to suggest that he fully recognizes the gravity of what’s going on.

“Understand that there’s a game that’s just been played, but I want to talk to one of our teammates, Matt Araiza, about something more important that we’re going through right now,” McDermott said. “It’s a very serious situation, it’s very difficult to go through and it’s not a situation that I or we take lightly. I understand the sensitivity of the situation. And it’s clear that we have work to do to continue to figure this out here, and we’re going to do that.

McDermott was peppered with questions, but he held tight — as he often does — to divulge the inner workings of One Bill’s Drive.

When he first learned of the allegations surrounding Araiza, he asked several times what the team knew, whether the hollow statement the Bills put out was enough at this point and whether Araiza would be a member of the team moving forward.

His singular reply was, “Respect your question, but I’m not going to go into details.”

When asked how the female Bills fans in particular were feeling, he said, “Again, it’s not a situation we take lightly. I feel hurt, I understand that they are hurt. And that’s emotional. Some of the things I’ve heard in the last few hours aren’t easy to hear, let’s say. Didn’t sleep much to be honest with you. “

“We’ve got work to do,” he said several times while trying to figure out exactly what happened, and referring to the fact that the team clearly had no idea until recently.

“It’s just trying to find the truth at the end of the day, right?” He he said. “The goal is to find the truth and do the right thing. And that’s what I keep coming back to in my mind and my heart is to find the truth to the best of my ability and do the right thing.”

The right thing to do is cut Araiza and move on, and when he was asked about that and Araiza’s role, he said, “I’m not going to get into who Matt is and his character and all that kind of stuff. thing I don’t think that’s right, right now. I can tell you this, my heart and thoughts and prayers go out to the people involved. And that includes Matt, where there are both sides and the victim and everyone involved. Our prayers go to them.”

During the game, Araiza released a statement through his agent: “The facts of the incident are not what is portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to setting the record straight.

Obviously, these next few days are going to be very interesting.