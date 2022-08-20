New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Sean Hannity exposed the inflation-reducing legislation as a “tax on the poor, the middle class and people on fixed incomes” during the opening monologue of “Hannity” on Friday.

How the Democrats’ Deflation Act Delivers Five Winning Points to the GOP

Hannity: There is no intellectual honesty or loyalty to truth Democratic Party Today they will lie. They will cheat. If that is what it takes to gain power, they will rise to the top. … Look at the so-called deflationary law, or as I call it the “tax on the poor, middle class and people on fixed incomes”. It’s all a giant $500 billion farce. And it doesn’t even try to reduce inflation. This will increase inflation. This increases taxes on the poor, middle class people on fixed incomes. That raises everyone’s energy costs at a time when gas is still near record highs. It fetches a rent of 85 to 87,000 The new IRS agent To audit small businesses – larger than the three agencies of the federal government combined. But guess what? Wealthy Americans will now be able to enjoy a large tax credit if they buy an expensive new electric vehicle, or EV.

