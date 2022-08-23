New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sean Connery will forever be synonymous with the Aston Martin DB5 featured in his James Bond films, but he only owned one.

Connery bought the 1964 DB5 in 2018, just two years before his death at age 90.

“Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, if for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think it represented something special and a captured moment in time in his life,” Connery’s son, Jason, said. A broad arrow precedes a car being sold at auction Event held in Monterey, California.

The car was in excellent condition, but Connery had it painted black when he bought it, so he repainted it Snow Shadow Gray to match what he drove in the film.

“He told me that driving movie cars with all the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car too heavy and turning at slow speeds was a lot of work, so it was fun to drive without the gadgets,” Jason Connery said.

“Loved how well balanced he was. Dad even said he’d put in an ejector seat!!”

The car had a pre-auction estimate of $1.4 to $1.8 million, but the winning bidder paid $2,425,000, including a chauffeur drive by Formula One legend Jackie Stewart, a fellow Scot and longtime friend of Connery.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, which has supported various charities over the years.

“I hope you’re enjoying my website. While you’re here, I ask you to take a few moments to help someone else,” Connery wrote before his death.

“I ask that you help me to help others. The three areas that are most important to me are: education, culture and Scotland.”