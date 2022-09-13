Seahawks stun Denver Broncos in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks fans have seen Russell Wilson play game-on-the-line fourth quarters at Lumen Field for the past decade.

Wilson was at it again Monday night, but this one obviously felt completely different.

For the first time, the deaf crowd was rooting here and Wilson failed to lead his team to victory. For the first time, his failure cost the Seahawks a win, a 17-16 upset over Wilson’s Denver Broncos.

Wilson, now in Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks, led his team to Seattle’s 46-yard line in the waning seconds, but first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to send kicker Brandon McManus out for a 64-yard field goal attempt. Try to convert a fourth-and-5 with 20 seconds left.

McManus missed and Seattle celebrated.

It was quite a sight for Wilson to try to conjure up some late-game magic in the place he calls home, but instead of a storybook ending for himself and the Broncos to begin the second phase of his career, Denver is instead 0-1 heading back home for contests against Houston and San Francisco over the next two weeks.

It will be a bitter taste for Hackett, Wilson and company.

Denver had a chance to take control of the game in the second half, but fumbled twice at the goal line and overall had a terrible night in the red zone.

It took the second half 78 yards to the 1-yard line to see Melvin Gordon fumble on fourth-and-goal.

The Broncos’ prized defensive free agent addition, outside linebacker Randy Gregory, helped sack DK Metcalf and set up a key position to put the visitors back in front.

Again, Denver was unable to capitalize. The other half of its vaunted running back duo, Javonte Williams, fumbled on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line after being stacked in the backfield.

Both times, first-year Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett had Wilson in the shotgun in short-yardage situations.

Denver’s first five red zone trips of the night — drives that averaged 315 yards and 63 runs — netted just nine points.

The Lumen Field crowd chanted “GE-NO, GE-NO” after every positive play from the quarterback allowed the Seahawks to keep the lead and run down the clock.

While Smith didn’t do much in the second half, he spent the first 30 minutes of the post-Wilson period cooking with Seattle gas.

The veteran quarterback torched Denver’s defense by completing 17-18 first-half attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Seahawks to a 17-13 first-half lead.

Each team scored on three of its four first-half drives in a track meet that featured 476 total offensive yards (257 for Denver, 219 for Seattle) and six scoring drives of 70-plus yards.

Seattle took the opening kickoff and marched 77 yards A 38-yard touchdown from Smith to a wide-open Will Disley. Denver struggled to overcome most of the Seahawks’ pass-catch when Smith extended plays and committed seven first-half penalties for 71 yards, including five on defense.

Smith’s second touchdown also went to tight end Colby Parkinson for 25 yards past inside linebacker Jonas Griffith’s coverage for a 17-10 lead with 2:24 before halftime.

Wilson finished 10-15 for 205 and scored a touchdown himself in the first half. He didn’t target a wide receiver until midway through the second quarter, but made it pay off A 67-yard touchdown to Jerry Judy’s leftWho hasn’t found the end zone since the end of the 2020 season.