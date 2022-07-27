Seahawks RB Chris Carson has retired after five NFL seasons due to a neck injury, according to a report

Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 27-year-old is calling it a career after five seasons sidelined by a neck injury last season.

The Seahawks later released Carson on Tuesday with a failed physical.

“From the first time I saw Chris on film, I liked his style and I was thrilled when we were able to get him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “It’s been a thrill to watch him grow and make such an impact in our program with such great style and all that. We’ll miss him and everything he brought to our program.”

Carson suffered a neck injury during Seattle’s Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 3, 2021, and was placed on injured reserve on October 15, 2021. He underwent season-ending neck surgery in November.

Carson told USA TODAY Sports in late June that he was seriously trying to get ready for Week 1: “I want to get as close to training camp as possible. My mindset is healthy. That’s what I want to do. My whole career, I’ve been dealing with injuries, so I want to stay injury-free this year.”

That same month, Carroll said Carson was ready for a “big assessment” to determine his future with the team.

“We’re waiting, two weeks from now for a big assessment,” Carroll said. News conference On June 9. “The docs and the surgeon, they’ll reconvene and see where he is and let us know.”

On Tuesday, Rapoport reported that Carson failed his physical. He will be released with a failed physical status, according to multiple reports, allowing him to qualify for millions of dollars in injury protection benefits.

Carson was drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round with the 249th overall pick in 2017 out of Oklahoma State. In his five seasons with Seattle, Carson rushed for over 3,500 yards on 796 carries and 24 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,300 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019.

In June, Carroll acknowledged Carson’s possible retirement.

“Our guys love this game, they grow up playing it and when they realize it might end, it’s hard. It’s hard and it’s true,” Carroll said at one point. News conference. “We’ll love him through it and help him as much as we can if it’s like that, as we all do when it comes to the end. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. But it’s always too soon. We’re trying to fight it and he knows it. He’s fighting. He’s doing everything he can. And until the last word he wants to compete all the way and he’s going for it.”