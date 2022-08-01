New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll The team announced Monday that he will miss the next few days of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement saying Carroll tested positive Sunday and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“He is Fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms While at home,” the statement read. “Carroll will continue to be in contact with the coaching staff and virtually participate in team meetings until returning to the facility.”

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with DK Metcock

The NFL suspended its Covid-19 protocols in March, no longer requiring mandatory testing of players or staff or masks unless otherwise specified by state and local law. They are still expected to monitor and report symptoms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Any person who tests positive is still subject to a five-day isolation period, the NFL informed clubs in June, citing CDC guidelines.

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray He was also found to be Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he is experiencing minor symptoms and will miss the next few days of practice, according to reports.