The Seattle Seahawks will enter the 2022 season without their offensive glue, quarterback Russell Wilson. Obviously, Las Vegas doesn’t think Seattle has what it takes to compete.

Head coach Pete Carroll, entering his 14th season with the Seahawks, doesn’t care about outside opinions on his team.

“I don’t think so,” he told reporters Monday, via ESPN. “Other than the fact that people think that, I don’t think any part of it is true. I’m not in that business anymore.”

Multiple outlets have the Seahawks over/under win total set at 5.5 games this season, making them one of the worst projected teams in the NFL.

The main reason for this is that Geno Smith will now be Carroll’s starting quarterback, which is why analysts expect Wilson to be significantly reduced from the game. Playing for the Seahawks the last two seasons, Smith started just three games, going 1-2 last season after Wilson was hurt. He has a 68.4 completion percentage with five touchdowns and one interception in four games.

The Seahawks also sent Drew Lock to the Denver Broncos in a trade for Wilson, and he will back up Smith. However, that quarterback room remains fluid as Carroll tries to improve on a 7-10 record from a season ago, with his most important position receiving a downgrade.

It also doesn’t help that Seattle plays the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC West, which the Rams must beat to reach the Super Bowl.

However, Carroll is simply focused on providing the best possible coaching to the team as it stands now.

“I’m in the business of helping these guys play with all the things that we do and the mentality and the culture and the environment that we’re in,” Carroll explained. “We’ve been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20 years [includes Carroll’s time at USC]. Do you think I can think of anything different than that? I don’t.”

Carroll had a point in the 2013 campaign when he had a Super Bowl under his belt, only to appear in another and lose. He has won nine of his 13 seasons with Seattle so far, with an overall record of 119-73-1.

He still has great offensive weapons despite the quarterback situation. Carroll said “it blows my mind” that receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are nowhere on the NFL Top 100 Players list, a valid argument. On defense, guys like Jamaal Adams, Jordin Brooks and Quandre Diggs are all veterans who can get the job done.

“I don’t care what anybody says,” Carroll said. “People have been talking about teams for years. They don’t know. They’re just guessing at this point, and then we go and prove it and see where we’re at.”

As the Seahawks host the Broncos in Week 1 on “Monday Night Football,” it’s only fitting that Carroll’s first test since Wilson will be against the man.

“I’m really excited about this team,” Carroll said. “I love the makeup. I love the way they’ve always come together. I love the leadership. I love the pace. I love our style in all aspects and now we have to go out and show it and live up to the expectations. My expectations are very high.”