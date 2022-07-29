New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Seattle Seahawks are already heading into 2022 with a massive rebuild, and one of their only cornerstones may be out, at least for a little while.

Jamaal Adams, the 2020 acquisition of the Seahawks by the New York Jets, missed practice Thursday with a hand injury that head coach Pete Carroll said was “really concerned” about the safety.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams joined two fingers in the offseason after dislocating them multiple times over the past few seasons; However, something was “not right” with that left hand.

“He’s getting some feedback on that…” Carroll told reporters after Thursday’s practice. By The News Tribune. “He needs to get it checked out. He’s really worried. He’s really upset that he had to miss something.”

Carroll said he doesn’t know how long Adams will be out or if surgery is on the table.

JETS’ LEVEON BELL traded to Spurs Seahawks after safety Jamaal Adams

The Seahawks, who also received a fourth-rounder in the trade, sent the Jets two first-round picks, a third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald. They signed Adams to a four-year contract worth north of $70 million, more than half of which ($38 million) was guaranteed.

However, after missing just two games in his entire tenure with the Jets, Adams missed nine games in his two seasons with Seattle and had a 60.1 PFF grade last year. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum that ended his 2021 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Jets used their picks to select OL Alijah Vera-Tucker last year (using a third-round pick to trade up) and WR Garrett Wilson in this year’s draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams is currently the Seahawks’ highest-paid player after the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.