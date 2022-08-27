Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names Geno Smith starting quarterback for season opener

ARLINGTON, Texas – Geno Smith was selected first overall over Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll made the announcement Friday night after a 27-26 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys that featured three interceptions from Drew Lock.

In Locke’s rough night, it seemed clear that catching a touchdown pass wasn’t the deciding factor. Smith played one series before Locke played in the fourth quarter.

“Geno, he knows our stuff and he does it well and he understands it and he dictates everything we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He gives us the best chance to play great football right off the bat.”

The Seahawks are entering a new era after trading Wilson, a Super Bowl winner and 10-year starter, to Denver, where Locke started 21 games over the previous three seasons.

Locke saw much more time after missing the second preseason game due to COVID-19. Carroll said it was a “makeup deal,” but Smith has already done a lot to make the Seahawks think he’s the pick.

“It’s just a step in the process, but it’s really about winning,” said Smith, who became Wilson’s backup after starting most of his first two years in the NFL with the New York Jets and having 34 starts in 45 games over eight seasons. . “None of this matters if we don’t go out and win the games we need to win.”

Despite Lock’s picks, the Seahawks (0-3) never trailed until the Cowboys stepped up on a connection between a pair of long shots for the roster. Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot for a 14-yard TD with 4:07 left.

On his only series, Smith drove the Seahawks to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced the 53-yarder Jason Myers to settle for the first of four field goals.

Israel Mukuyamu intercepted Lock’s second pass before Lock threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series after a fourth-down stop by Seattle’s defense.

Dallas’ Nahshon Wright got his man out and stepped in front of Hart on Locke’s second interception, setting up Will Grier’s 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to put the Cowboys (2-1) up 13-10 late in the first half.

Undrafted rookie safety Marcus Bell corralled a tipped pass and got to the Seattle 13, but a third interception from Locke set up another Dallas TD when star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DJ Dallas was the focus. The third-year back rushed for 50 of his 75 yards on the drive, including his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.

Playing in the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.

“As a competitor, you’re always disappointed, and I was disappointed,” Locke said of Carroll’s decision. “You want to step on the field and show you can do it. Now, it’s my job to turn his back on him. Be the best mate I can be. “

Not much has changed in the competition behind Prescott, who sat out the entire preseason for the second year in a row. This time by design after a shoulder injury sidelined him for most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter has also not played this preseason.

Incumbent Cooper Rush managed one series before Grier played the next 2½ quarters, finishing 12 of 22 for 88 yards and no interceptions.