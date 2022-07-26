New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is reported to be a Career after five NFL seasons Due to neck injury. He is 27.

Carson, who battled an injury last year, played in just four games during the 2021 regular season, rushing for 232 yards on 54 attempts.

According to NFL Network, Seattle releases Carson With failed physical status. Because of the designation, Carson will receive “multiple millions in injury protection benefits” from the organization.

In the month of June, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll Carson has hinted that an injury could force him to retire.

“We had a visit — it was 10 days ago now — here and had a real good opportunity to hang out with him and get a feel for him,” Carroll said, according to ESPN. “He worries because he wants to play, and he loves the game, and he’s a worker. He wants to work and push and all that, and he still has a little bit of restraint to do, so he doesn’t. Everything is ready to be done at that time.

“It’s hard for him. Our guys love this game, they grow up playing it, and when they realize it’s going to end, it’s hard. It’s hard and it’s true. We’ll love him through it and help him as much as we can when it comes to the end. We do with everybody. It’s inevitable . He’s fighting. He’s doing everything he can and he wants to compete all the way to the last word and he’s going for it.”

Carson was drafted by Seattle out of Oklahoma State in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and was a 1,000-yard rusher in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Carson rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

