New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida’s Space Coast’s loggerhead sea turtles are on track to set a record high for nesting.

Florida Space Coast beaches are part of the world’s largest sea turtle nesting aggregation site, with more than 23,000 sea turtle nests counted since the start of the nesting season, according to the Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism.

So far in 2022, the agency has counted about 17,996 loggerheads, 128 leatherbacks, 5,301 green and two critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the surveyed areas. In 2021, Brevard County reported more than 29,000 nests in the area.

Texas fisherman cages massive alligator with turtle: ‘Everything went crazy’

Sea turtle season starts in March and goes through the end of October, so there is still time to increase the 2022 numbers.

“The Space Coast is known as one of the top nesting areas for loggerheads, and with their nesting season winding down, we’ve seen more than 2,000 nests this year in the areas we’ve surveyed,” says Peter Kranis, executive director, Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism.

“Green sea turtles are still nesting, so we are happy to see that their numbers are also increasing,” he added. “We encourage visitors to consider a nocturnal sea turtle walk during the height of loggerhead nesting in June or July for a one-of-a-kind experience.”

A two-headed turtle found on a South Carolina beach

“Nature is an important part of what makes the Space Coast unique, so we’re always happy to spread the word,” Kranis says.

Using its hind flippers, a sea turtle digs a nest in the sand and lays its eggs. The procedure usually takes one to three hours. Then, according to the National Ocean Service website, the mother turtle will pull herself back into the ocean.

A sea turtle lays up to 100 eggs. The agency says the eggs then hatch in the warm sand for about 60 days.

According to the Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism, a turtle species often found on the Space Coast is endangered.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

As Florida’s most abundant sea turtle population to date, loggerheads at the Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County are approximately 20% ahead of their numbers last year and on track to set a new record.

Apart from finding two nests of endangered Kemp’s Ridley tortoises so far this season, it is also worth noting that leatherbacks have doubled their numbers this year compared to the previous two years’ records as of June 25.