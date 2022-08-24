SD Gov. Christy Noem is evaluating the response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — A finding by the South Dakota Ethics Board Gov. Christy Noem may have committed misconduct by interfering with her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. But the Republican governor can decide for himself how much more will come out of this episode.

The state Government Accountability Board appears to be allowing Noem to decide whether to defend himself at a public hearing or accept an unspecified “appropriate action” by the board. That leaves Noem with a choice: keep arguing she did nothing wrong and fight the charges at a public hearing, or let the matter die quietly while the board accepts action.

How Noem handles the matter may not hurt her re-election chances this year In a race where she is heavily favored to win for the second time. But it is important for a politician who has steadily positioned himself in national politics, including a possible presidential run in 2024.

Advertisement

So far, Noem has chosen to fight — at least in the public arena. Her re-election campaign spokesman, Ian Fury, called the board’s action “illegal” after the board moved against her on Monday and portrayed the complaints against her as the work of a political enemy. They were filed last year by Jason Ravensborg The former Republican attorney general faced pressure from Noem to resign after he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car in 2020.

But neither her office nor her campaign answered questions about whether she would fight the charges through a competitive case hearing before the board, which was created in 2017 and has never handled a case like Noem’s. Such a proceeding would allow the board’s three retired judges to publicly examine how she handled her role while evaluating her daughter’s application for an appraiser license at a state agency.

First reported by the Associated Press , Noem held a meeting in July 2020 that included her daughter, Cassidy Peters, and key decision-makers in Peters’ license, just days after the agency moved to deny the license. After the meeting, Peters got another chance to demonstrate that he met federal standards and was eventually licensed.

Advertisement

By agreeing to the board’s action, Noem could avoid a public hearing on the episode, which drew condemnation from government ethics experts, her political rivals and even some Republican lawmakers. Ravensborg said the complaint was sent to the board because of lawmakers’ concerns.

“We’ll have to wait until the governor’s office makes a decision,” said Gene Keane, who was appointed to the Government Accountability Board after serving more than two decades as a state Circuit Court judge and president of the State Judges Association. “It’s sort of the linchpin in this regard.”

But giving up the fight could also be a political downfall for Noem, said Alex Conant, a GOP strategist who previously served as communications director for Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Advertisement

“If she doesn’t have a good explanation or can’t pivot, it could be something that follows her,” Conant said.

The board has not publicly said what action it will take against the governor. Its options in state law allow for a reprimand, an order to perform community service or coursework, as well as other “unofficial” resolutions that the governor must agree to. The statutes do not define what constitutes community service or “coursework.”

John Pelissero, a scholar at the Markula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said it was “abnormal” that the ethics board did not publicly announce the action taken against the accused official.

“If they don’t declare the level of accountability it lacks transparency,” he said. “This has the potential to undermine public confidence in an accountable board and state government in general.”

Meanwhile, the Ethics Board took another action on Monday, which not only found ethical misconduct but was also illegal. The board asked the state attorney general to investigate Noem’s handling of state flights. to conventions held by political groups such as the Republican Jewish Coalition and the National Rifle Association. Although Noem said he was acting as an ambassador for the state, state law prohibits him from using the plane for anything other than on state business.

Advertisement

Noem gubernatorial challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith The issue erupted on Tuesday and calls for Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint a special prosecutor.

Vargo played a prominent role in the conflict between Noem and Ravensborg earlier this year, leading the Senate’s impeachment inquiry into Ravensborg and his actions and accounts for a 2020 crash that killed a pedestrian. After the senators convicted Ravensborg Noem — who pushed for impeachment — appointed Vargo as acting attorney general, including allegations that he misled investigators and led to his removal from office.

Advertisement

Vargo said this week he had not made a decision on whether to recuse himself from the state’s flight investigation, although he issued a statement saying any investigation would be confidential.

Pelissero, the ethics expert, said there was already an understanding of the apparent conflict of interest. And David Cleveland, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who specializes in legal ethics, cited rules of professional conduct that bar lawyers from cases involving conflicts of interest or personal gain.

Some Republican lawmakers also said Vargo should recuse himself.

“I personally think it’s only appropriate that he step down immediately and appoint a special counsel,” said Republican Rep. Scott Odenback, “so there’s continued confidence and trust in the process of holding you accountable, whoever you are.”