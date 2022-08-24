Scribbled notes, classified material and golf carts: Here’s how millions of White House documents and artifacts should be archived

Former Bush and Obama aides described the painstaking process of gathering records and artifacts.

Trump’s freewheeling approach to records led to the FBI’s unprecedented search of his home.

The recovery of classified documents has excited Trump supporters and heightened security concerns.

WASHINGTON – In the White House, George W. By the end of Bush’s eight years, the amount of material required to be transferred to the archivist’s control Three cargo planes and 25 trucks filled.

The millions of textual, electronic, audiovisual records and artifacts preserved for history were as physical as a dinner menu and as sensitive as the most highly-classified national security documents. They are as light as scraps of paper and with a note to Bush DaimlerChrysler gave the President an electric powered golf cart during the 2004 G-8 Summit.