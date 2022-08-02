“Scream for Change”: Repentigny, Que. residents demand action against racial profiling at a sit-in

A year after Repentigny police fatally shot Andy Stark’s cousin, Jean René Junior Olivier, black suburban Montrealers reeled.

“That’s how I lost him,” Stark said. “It’s not every day that you lose a cousin, a family member, to the police. It’s not easy”.

People gathered for a sit-in at Repentigny City Hall to pay tribute to Olivier on Monday evening for the second time. He died on August 1, 2021 after his mother, Marie-Mireille Bens, called the police to her home for help while he was going through a mental health crisis.

The event coincided with Emancipation Day, which commemorates the British Empire officially abolished slavery in 1834.

Bence says she will never forgive herself for calling the police.

“They not only didn’t help him, they did the worst,” Bence told the crowd. “They killed him in front of my eyes.”

“I still feel empty [without my son].”

“Stop talking”

Arlette Yashima, the organizer of the sit-in, says she has had a lot of racial profiling experience while living in Repentigny over the past two years.

She says that when she crosses the road with a police car, she knows she will “most likely get pulled over.”

“We are screaming for change. We are afraid for our own safety,” she said. “I need to feel safe enough to know that if I have kids, my kids will be safe… I don’t want to feel like I have to move.”

Andy Stark is hoping his family will get answers about his cousin’s death now that the Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI) has completed its investigation. The crown prosecutor’s office will decide whether criminal proceedings will be brought against the officers who killed Olivier. (SHS)

Repentigny police recorded tensions with black residents.

Since 2017, at least nine complaints filed with the Human Rights Commission have concerned the Repentigny police.

Alain Babineau, director of the Red Coalition, a lobby seeking to stamp out racial profiling in Canada, is calling for “the government of Quebec to take over the police.”

He says that in 2019 citizens sent a letter to the Minister of Public Security calling for the Repentigny police to be placed under guardianship.

“Enough talk. Enough research. Enough discussion. We need action,” he said.

In September 2021, the Repentigny police published an action plan based on the goals of diversity, equity and inclusion, to be implemented within the next five years.

The 13-page report mentions racial profiling four times and twice describes the practice as “charges” against security forces.

“There is no confirmation in this report that racial profiling exists at all,” Babineau said. “They want to get ahead of the curve to deal with allegations of racial profiling.”

According to Stark, little will change in the suburbs if the police “do not really get to know the local population.”

But he won’t hold his breath.

“Once I see it, I will believe. But for now, I don’t believe in anything.”

