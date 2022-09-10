New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

2022 Masters champion Scotty Scheffler has had one heck of a year.

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour with four wins, his first major, and is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.

And he is now 2022 PGA Tour Player of the Year Received the award while on the set of “College Gameday” at the University of Texas.

Scheffler, A Graduate of Texas With a finance degree, he was surprised with a Jack Nicklaus award Saturday morning and was greeted with chants of “Scotty, Scotty, Scotty” from the Texas faithful.

“I don’t have much to say,” a tearful Scheffler said after receiving the award. “I definitely didn’t expect it.” That means a lot to me.”

Scheffler’s four PGA Tour wins have come in just six tournaments. He became the first man since Jason Day to accomplish the feat in 2014-2015.

Along with the award, Scheffler became the first player Corn Ferry to win Tour Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year Award and PGA Tour Player of the Year Award.

“Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is approval from his peers, and Scotty’s season of dominance and consistency has given volumes to the membership,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“And while it’s been exciting to watch his development over the past few years, we’re equally grateful that Scotty has taken on the role as an ambassador for the PGA Tour and the game of golf. Young stars like Scotty are leading the way. Likewise, the PGA Tour is in great hands for many years to come.”

