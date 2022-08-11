type here...
Scotty Scheffler, Cameron Smith share awkward moment on green during FedEx St. Jude Championship

The rules of golf are extensive and can be very confusing at times. On top of the rules, there’s golf etiquette, which is also weird, but mostly common sense. Especially among professionals.

For example, when your playing partner or opponent is reading for a putt on the green, you can move around them. And if you accidentally walk in front of someone while they’re lining up a putt, you should apologize right away, right?

That was the case between the top two players in the world – Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith – in the first round of the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the PGA Tour’s 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on Thursday.

Except there’s no apology, just a weird look that seems intentional (or maybe he’s just not paying attention).

Let’s have some fun and think about this for a moment: If it was intentional, why would Scheffler do such a small thing?

Reports Broke earlier this week Smith is one of the next players to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, led by Greg Norman and supported by Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old Australian, while winning the Players Championship and the British Open this year, Asked about the reportHe had “no comment.”

Perhaps Scheffler’s walk-through tour and the start of petty wars between LIV players. Or perhaps one of those socially awkward moments caught on camera by a PGA Tour Live crew and a Twitter user. After all, Scheffler high-fived Smith After his hole out of the fairway In the previous round.

Only time will tell, but it looks strange.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of widespread human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment of prisoners. Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has accused members of the royal family and the Saudi government of involvement in the murder.



